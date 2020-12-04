COLUMBIA - Columbia College will dedicate a house on its campus to retired Brigadier General Charles E. McGee on Monday.
General McGee, who graduated from Columbia College in the Class of 1978, served in World War II as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen. He also served in Korea and Vietnam before retiring in 1973.
Senior Director of Military and Veteran Services at Columbia College Keith Glindemann says honoring McGee was the right decision.
"We're honored to have his name actually on this building, because his distinguished military career shows that he lived the life of a true military legend... It also shows that Columbia College is an investment in our military members," Glindemann said.
The college will honor General McGee on Monday, his 101st birthday, with an online video dedication. It will feature congratulations from former President George W. Bush, Senator Roy Blunt, and Super Bowl champion coach Tony Dungy, among others.
The building will house the Ousley Family Veterans Service Center, a place for military-connected students to access support and benefits.
The house also features a kitchen, an office and a lounge for military students to use. Glindemann says he hopes students will be comfortable in the house.
"We could have a communal space for our military-connected students. Some place where they could study, network, talk, or hang out with other people who had served in the military," Glindemann said.
The ground floor of the house will also serve as a museum honoring McGee's military career. It will be open to the public, once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Associate Vice President Rob Boone hopes the building will preserve McGee's legacy.
"It's museum-quality work that we want to present in the most professional appearance, to honor General McGee and all veterans," he said.
One of the house's key pieces is a glass case containing many of McGee's military honors, like the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. It also showcases important pieces of McGee's personal life.
"If you know anything about General McGee, his pillars in life are his family, his faith, his fraternity, his service, and also scouting. So it's going to be a little bit of everything," Boone said.
The honor from Columbia College is the latest in a series McGee has received. In February, he was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General and attended the State of the Union address. He also presented the coin for the coin toss at Super Bowl LIV.
Glindemann hopes this building will be another piece in McGee's legacy.
"General McGee's legendary service to this country transcends well beyond Columbia College, but I think this is just one piece where we can honor his service to the country and what his life represented," he said.