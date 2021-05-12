COLUMBIA - Columbia College will return to full-time, in-person instruction this fall, the college announced Wednesday.
The college featured a hybrid learning model for classes during the 2020-2021 school year.
As cases decline and vaccinations are on the rise in the community, Columbia College says it will transition back to a more "traditional modality of instruction."
“We are thrilled to bring our students back to campus this fall and showcase the quality educational experience and the energetic environment Columbia College is known for,” Interim President David Russell said in the release. “A strong relationship with faculty, staff and classmates is essential for our students and holding classes in-person solidifies those relationships. These decisions are based on the circumstances we are aware of right now. If conditions related to the pandemic change, we are fully prepared to revisit these decisions.”
Social distancing and mask wearing will still be implemented in classrooms. The college will not require vaccinations to return to campus, but college officials strongly encourage staff, faculty and students to take the vaccine.
The release says most of the college's staff who has been working virtually or on a hybrid schedule will return to work on campus this summer, with a focus of returning fully by Aug. 9.