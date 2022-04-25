COLUMBIA − Columbia College’s Saturday commencement ceremony will honor a special graduate.
Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, one of the 13 Marines killed in Afghanistan by a suicide bomb during evacuation efforts last August, will receive her human services degree posthumously. She attended the college online.
Pichardo's family will be in attendance at the ceremony.
“My mother sacrificed getting an education to raise 4 children who are all very close in age and 2 are mentally disabled. Due to this, she is illiterate,” Pichardo wrote in an essay about why she was attending college. “My mother stressed the importance of getting an education because she didn’t want us to be like her.”
She wrote she decided to attend college to make her mother proud.
More than 400 graduates, including 68 nursing students, will be graduating during the two ceremonies on Saturday, held on the Columbia College campus.
Pichardo will receive her degree at the first commencement ceremony on Saturday, held at 11 a.m.
Details on the additional ceremonies can be found on the college's website.