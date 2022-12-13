COLUMBIA — Columbia College will celebrate its fall graduates with with a nurse pinning ceremony and two commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the college will host its nurse pinning ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the Launer Auditorium. The ceremony will honor the school's 23 students receiving their nursing pins and graduating with their associate science in nursing degrees.
On Saturday, the college will host two commencement ceremonies at the Southwell Athletic Complex for its 187 students receiving diplomas. At 10 a.m., graduates will receive their degrees for business, natural sciences and mathematics. At 1:30 p.m., graduates will receive their degrees for humanities, arts and social sciences.
Also at the 1:30 p.m. ceremony will be commencement speaker Karen Santos Herrera. Herrera will graduate summa cum laude and will receive her bachelor's of science in criminal justice as well as three minors. She is a first-generation immigrant and first-generation college student whose parents moved from Guatemala to the United States 21 years ago.
At the ceremony, she will share the story of her educational journey to inspire her fellow graduates.