COLUMBIA- Columbia College officials announced Saturday that students will return to in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 31.
The college started off their spring semester online due to the COVID-19 case increase in Boone County.
They will require all faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear masks and social distance when indoors starting Jan. 29 unless they are in their offices alone or in their dorm rooms.
These guidelines are in effect through at least Friday, Feb. 11.
"We are looking forward to welcoming all students back to in-seat classes as we work to provide a safe, high-quality learning experience,” stated Dr. David Russell, president of Columbia College.
Residential students who have not already returned back to campus will move in on Saturday, Jan. 29.