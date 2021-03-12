COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced that a pair of in-seat commencement ceremonies will take place at Mizzou Arena on Saturday, May 1.
The ceremonies will feature the spring 2021 graduate class.
The college had originally planned to hold a virtual ceremony because it did not have a large enough venue to host a graduation in accordance with local guidelines. A press release said University of Missouri officials offered Mizzou Arena for the college's graduation ceremonies.
The first ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., while the other will take place at 2:15 p.m. Graduates from the Robert W. Plaster School of Business will attend the first ceremony, while graduates from the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences and the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics will attend the second.
“We’re grateful to the University of Missouri for offering a venue that will allow the graduates, as well as their loved ones, to celebrate their persistence and accomplishments in a safe and socially distanced manner,” Columbia College Interim President Dr. David Russell said.
Graduates will be allocated up to six tickets assigned to specific seats within a pod for distribution to family members only. Each pod will be socially distanced from other guests. All attendees will be required to wear masks and the ceremony will reflect all COVID-19 protocols adopted by Mizzou. The facility will be cleaned and sanitized between the two ceremonies.
Both ceremonies will be live-streamed for family and friends unable to attend. As previously announced, caps and gowns will be mailed to graduates who have registered for the ceremony; also, master’s degree candidates will receive their hoods before the ceremony.
MU will also hold in-person graduation ceremonies over two weekends in May.