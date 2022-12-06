COLUMBIA — The Columbia Commission on Human Rights will host a discussion on housing inequality on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The discussion will take place in the Friends Room at the Daniel Boone Regional Library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Panelists will discuss problems and solutions for adequate, accessible and affordable housing. Topics directly related to housing will also be discussed, such as disabilities, health care, discrimination, poverty and mass incarceration.
The panel will consist of citizens who have been adversely impacted by housing issues as well as organizations that are committed to ending housing inequality.
Members of public will be able to share their input and concerns regarding the matter.
Saturday's event is in honor of International Human Rights Day which is celebrated annually on Dec. 10.