COLUMBIA — The COMO Juneteenth Committee hosted more community fun and fellowship Monday for the holiday.
Juneteenth marks when the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, found out about their freedom in 1865.
Dozens of community members gathered at Douglass Park Monday to celebrate the day and learn more about the history behind it.
TODAY: Juneteenth celebrations continue: The CoMo Juneteenth Committee is hosting a community fun and fellowship celebration at Douglass Park. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ytNcm6wRyj— Tia Maggio (@TiaMaggioTV) June 19, 2023
The celebration included free food and entertainment like live music and spoken-word poems.
At the event, some community members shared why the holiday is so important to them.
Rev. James Gray, an active volunteer in the community, says the day is about coming together.
"The support that we have had from everybody in Columbia and knowing that back in 1865 when the slaves were set free," Gray said. "Could you just imagine the joy? The happiness?"
Scott Cristal, a committee volunteer, said he felt it's important to remind people about the history.
"I felt the holiday really was an important one because there's so many people who still don't know what the significance of Juneteenth is," Cristal said. "Let alone that it even exists."
For executive board member John Fields, his family has lived in the Boone County area for more than 200 years, which is why he feels heritage is the most important theme for the holiday.
"This day is a great opportunity for people to discover their roots and find out where they come from and how they got to where they are," Fields said.
Missouri head women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton and several of her players joined a large group of men's basketball players to thank the Columbia community for their support by spending time, taking pictures and signing autographs at Douglass Park.
"Just a tremendous day and an opportunity to give back to this community that ya know, we love so much," Pingeton said. "It's such a special place and I think to come down here to Douglass Park and ya know, be around different community members, have some fun and have some fellowship is everything."
Men's basketball player Kaleb Brown also attended the celebration.
"It's fun for sure," Brown said. "I remember we got the text this morning and I was excited. We came last year and it's always fun to come out here and talk to the kids and play around with them."
The Village of Columbia also held a Juneteenth celebration Monday at Cosmo Park, where community members said they planned to go to after the event at Douglass Park.