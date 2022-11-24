COLUMBIA — Ariann Foster said even though her plate was full on Thanksgiving, her heart was fuller.
"It's just a good memory," Foster said. "Especially on a day like this it's important that people are out here helping people who don't have food or all of that."
Foster ate lunch at Powerhouse Community Development Corporation's "A Time To Give Thanks" meal on Thursday at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. The organization was just one of many to serve free food on Thanksgiving Day. From 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., hundreds of people ate turkey, ham and just about everything else in between.
"I just love me some greens!" Foster said.
And Foster was not alone. Sam Pon of Columbia first started attending the free meal when it was called Everybody Eats. He said he took one scoop of everything on Thursday.
"If there was a bigger plate, there would be more," Pon said.
The Salvation Army and Papadoo's Soul Food also served up free meals on Thursday. Papadoo's owner Joshua Williams said this was his fourth year serving free meals to the community and he doesn't see that ending any time soon.
"This is our way of giving back," Williams said. "We get to see people happy."
If you missed one of these meals, some shops and restaurants are still open through the end of the day Thursday.