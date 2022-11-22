COLUMBIA — Prices at the grocery store are up ahead of Thanksgiving this year, and the Columbia community is coming together to find solutions to help those who are hungry.
CNBC reported that grocery store prices are more than 12% higher than this time last year. The items that have gotten the most expensive over the past year are eggs, butter and flour.
On Tuesday, Rock the Community held its first "A Thankful Thanksgiving," giving out free meals, turkeys and hams from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Armory downtown. Rock the Community is a nonprofit aiming to help youth development and community wellness.
Director Rita Renee said she's thankful to be helping people ahead of the holidays.
"In order to make a community grow, you have to be able to give back," Renee said. "I hope this all means that they know there's a place that they can turn to."
Sisters Rondy Phelps and Cindy Carey got free meals at the event on Tuesday. Carey said she just moved in with Phelps after experiencing homelessness. They both said the community is lucky to have people helping out ahead of the holidays, especially considering prices at the grocery store are so high.
"It's a blessing that you can get a dinner or meal," Phelps said.
They both walked more than a mile to get their meal. Phelps said her highlight of the day was spending time with her sister.
"It's the one time of the year we have our family together and that's the only thing we basically have left in life is our family," Phelps said.
The Columbia Farmer's Market will also be open Tuesday for a limited time to help people get access to fresh and affordable food ahead of Thanksgiving. It will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at its usual location off Ash Street.