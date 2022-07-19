COLUMBIA - Intersections along Route B and Paris Road have caused concerns for the Columbia community.
The City of Columbia invited community members to give their input on safety concerns while traveling on this route on Tuesday night.
The City is using their "Be Heard" platform for public comment as well. This can be done by taking the Route B/Paris Road survey.
Columbia Public Works began the process of a Road Safety Audit (RSA) for the Missouri State Route B/Paris Road corridor.
They partnered with CBB Transportation Engineers and Planners of Saint Louis, Missouri to conduct a RSA.
The audit on Route B will start at the Oakland Church Road intersection and end with the Business Loop 70 East intersection.
Specifically, on the city's website, they say they are paying attention to "safe travel for vulnerable road users including people walking, people biking, seniors, motorcyclists and school age children."
The city website said the RSA will use a Safe Systems Approach which targets "eliminating fatal and serious injuries for all road users, doing so through a holistic view of the road system that anticipates human mistakes and keeps impact energy on the human body at tolerable levels."
Mark Lamont, a motorcyclist, was a recent victim of the road.
Lamont died in a fatal crash on July 1, near Missouri Route B at Vandiver Drive.
The city website said the audit will be performed based on Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) guidelines for RSA. Additionally, the website said they city staff and MoDOT are working with CBB to compile crash data and traffic counts along the corridor.
A final report is expected to be completed in Fall 2022. This will include potential improvements, findings of the RSA team through identification and prioritization of safety issues.