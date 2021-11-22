COLUMBIA − The Columbia community is invited to give feedback on a proposed recycling drop-off center at the intersection of Oakland Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive.
City of Columbia Utilities will hold a public comment feedback session from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the conference rooms 1A/1B at City Hall.
The proposed recycling drop-off center will include up to 10 receptacles for fiber and plastics/in/steel, in an enclosed area similar to the drop-off site on State Farm Parkway.
This project's investment is estimated at $325,000 and will be funded through Solid Waste Enterprise Revenues, according to a news release. The project's work includes excavation, site grading, installation of concrete pavement, installation of a perimeter fence, signage and installation of the receptacles and storm water controls.