COLUMBIA − Members of the community have joined the city in the search for Columbia's next police chief, as they chatted in a community forum hosted by Public Sector Search & Consulting, the city's consultant.
The community forum had several diverse members of the community voice their concerns and issues they would like addressed, as well as the qualities they think the next police chief should have.
One community member, Mary Ratliff, said, “We are just looking for somebody who can well communicate with our community so that our community can feel comfortable in calling the police and have them even resolve problems that we have in our city. So we are looking for a police chief that is able to communicate with all parts of the community."
Ratfliff praised the current police chief, Geoff Jones, for his outstanding service and expressed hopes for a new chief living up to expectations.
“I am looking for a person with the many of attributes that our present chief has," Ratliff said. "And I know that those are going to be some shoes that very few police chiefs can step into."
Another community member at the forum, Rod Perry, disclosed his displeasure upon finding out about Chief Jones’ retirement because of his impeccable impact on the community. Perry hopes the next chief will be as involved and result-oriented as the outgoing chief.
“I would love to see the same respect that Jones presented when he was chief," he said.
Judy Hubbard, an attendee of the event, said she would like to see inclusion where everyone in the community matters.
“I would like to see somebody they would consider to be very open to all of our people, all of our youths, and help them develop into who they should be. So that we can be a stronger Columbia, a great place to live," she said.
Speaking on the opportunity given to community members to provide input in the search, attendees lauded the efforts of the search consultant.
“It's vital because the police are the ones who go out and meet all of our community at different points in their lives and so, this is their chance to come, and it's not much time that you have to share what's go life situation and let them understand and what you expect from a police chief and from those selecting them," Hubbard said.
Ratliff noted how important the exercise was.
"We all communities are different, and we know what we feel right for our community," Ratliff said. "So, to hear and give them the opportunity to express those views that they think are important for a chief to bring to Columbia.”
The consultant who led the conversation, Kenton Buckner, assured the community members that The City of Columbia will be getting the most qualified candidate.
As outgoing Jones retires, Columbia officials announced Matt Stephens will serve as the interim chief for the Columbia Police Department starting July 31.