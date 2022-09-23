COLUMBIA - Columbia's mayor and the local food bank joined together Friday morning in raising awareness and celebrating food security efforts with recognition of Hunger Action Day.
"So September is designed as Hunger Action Month by Feeding America, and the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is really fortunate to be a part of 200 food banks that make up that Feeding America Network. That relationship is really key," Lindsay Lopez, CEO & president of the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, said.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe read a proclamation while the Food Bank held a ribbon cutting to commemorate Hunger Action Day 2022.
Community members and businesses showed their support of Hunger Action Day.
"The key to the city, in front of City Hall will be lit up orange this [Friday] evening in honor of Hunger Action Day," Lopez said. "A number of other entities: Shelter Insurance is lighting their foundation orange for us. The globe that is downtown will be lit orange for us as well. Goldie's Bagels did a promotion for us and probably one of the most fun things of all is that Sparky's Ice Cream brought carrot cake ice cream out to support Hunger Action Day."
This effort will help raise awareness about the vital concern of food insecurity in the area and the steps that the community can take to address the needs of neighbors, children, families, veterans and seniors.
"The Food Bank has seen a pretty significant increase in need across our service area, and right now we're serving 13,500 more people each month than we were at this time last year," Katie Adkins, director of communities & marketing for the Food Bank, said.
Adkins said mid-Missourians can help on Hunger Action Day by volunteering, holding fundraisers and donating to food drives.
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is defined as "a regional disaster and hunger-relief network that acquires and distributes approximately 30 million pounds of food annually to more than 145 partner agencies and 197 school partners across a 32-county area."
Lopez defines food insecurity as someone who is lacking access to nutritious food.
"That might be over a period of time, it might be one time, it might be a situation where something in someone's life changes and they need access to food for emergency purposes," she said.
"We work with 145 partner agencies, there are 30 in Boone County alone," Lopez said. "For example, we're providing food to them at no cost and that frees up their resources to be able to utilize what they have for other things that they might need. We also work with 197 schools to provide food through our Buddy Pack Program and our school pantry program."
Lopez says that one in seven children are considered food insecure in Boone County, making up 14% of its citizens.
Additionally, the Food Bank works with manufacturers, wholesalers, processors, growers, retailers and restaurants to secure donations and food at reduced costs.