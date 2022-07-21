COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia will receive a total of $25.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to address health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) collected survey responses about how ARPA funding should be allocated for Columbia.
4,470 survey responses were reported in June. The survey findings were presented to Columbia City Council on Monday.
"The survey was really Phase One of our community engagement process," Jordan Bales, senior planner for the City of Columbia Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said.
"I think we are really happy with that amount of responses. We, of course, would always love to get more, but we were pretty happy with that number," Bales said.
The survey results for all participants showed that the top three priorities were:
- Funding to help community members access health services (including mental health).
- Investments and Affordable Housing.
- Premium Pay for workers.
"Our phase two that we're moving into now will be a focus group process," Bales said, "and then, probably by the end of October, we're thinking we will be presenting a report to Council, and Council will decide how to allocate the fund."
Bales noted DHHS plans to conduct focus groups based on the priorities identified in the survey, as well as groups they want to hear more input from in the coming months.
"We're planning to put together those focus groups and get some good qualitative data from those discussions," Bales said. "Then we will put together a report for Council based on those discussions."