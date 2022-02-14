COLUMBIA - Bubble tents and igloos allow outdoor dining for guests, even in February. In Columbia, CoMo Picnics and The Roof utilize these outdoor shelters for a unique dining experience all year round.
However, CoMo Picnics offered a Vintage Valentine's Day theme and The Roof had special Valentine's Day drinks for the romantic holiday.
Andrea Lyn Seppo, the director of events for CoMo Picnics, said their display will show more dark red colors rather than the traditional bright reds you might find in Valentine's Day decorations.
"We chose to do vintage Valentine's because we love bringing the past back to life and showing the beauty in what used to be," Seppo said.
These tents keep guests warm with heaters placed inside. CoMo Picnics can accommodate up to 12 people.
Mercedes Waters, CoMo Picnics' event designer, said people typically don't even need coats within their tents.
"We'll bring in our propane heater," Waters said. "It heats the entire tent up. It gets very, very warm. People typically come in and share their coats and jackets."
The Roof's igloos can comfortably seat eight guests, and they keep groups separated from one another.
Austin Lewis, manager of The Roof, said their outdoor option meant people didn't have to worry about COVID-19 guidelines since they allowed guests to stay with their own group.
"They were really popular during COVID season because it's quite literally your own bubble. So you have your own group," Lewis said.
Seppo said these tents and igloos can be tailored to any age group.
"People from as young as we've had 6-year-olds have picnics in our tents for birthdays, all the way up to 60-year-olds," Seppo said. "People say, I' can't get down on the ground,' but we can do normal height tables inside our tent too."
Seppo said she got the idea of luxury picnics from the show "The Bachelor."
"I loved all the romantic luxury over the top dates, so when I started seeing this trend pop up across the nation, I knew that I had to bring it to Columbia," Seppo said. "Nobody was doing it here and it was something I fell in love with."
The Roof overlooks downtown Columbia and CoMo Picnics can set up anywhere, even in someone's driveway or backyard.
"I know we have a community that not everybody has a backyard, a lot of us live in apartments duplexes that we just don't have a spot where we either have the availability to set up a tent picnic, or it's just not the best romantic setting, Seppo said. "So I went to the Columbia Parks and Rec and ask them to create spots for me."
CoMo Picnics has locations available in Bethel Park and Stephens Lake Park.