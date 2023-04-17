COLUMBIA — A group of Columbia construction supply employees say they are fed up with current working conditions.
Employees of Wildcat Materials officially went on strike Monday. They partnered with Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 955, a Missouri construction labor union that has assisted in bargaining with management.
“We’re going to be out here every day until management stops playing games and starts bargaining in good faith,” David Riney, business manager for LiUNA Local 955, said. “Our members aren’t trying to be millionaires – they’re just asking to make a living wage for an honest day’s work.”
The employees say they are going on strike for three reasons:
- Substandard wages: Workers argue that their competitors are paid significantly more, and that Wildcat Materials management has failed to make significant offers.
- Expensive insurance: Some workers claim they pay $200 a week for insurance, forcing employers to make tough financial decisions at home.
- Long hours and overtime: Workers say they want to be paid out after eight hours in a single workday rather than after 40 hours per week.
Bargaining with management has been ongoing since December 2021, but employees claim management has failed to address their concerns, according to a news release from LiUNA Local 955.
The strike has led to a stop in the delivery of construction supplies to other companies, including TJ Wies Contracting Inc., which is working on the Children's Hospital on MU's campus, according to a Wildcat Materials employee. A spokesperson from the hospital says they do not expect any delays.
Some workers at the strike have been employed with the company for over 15 years, like Jason Hunt, who works as a delivery operator. Hunt said it feels like a "waste of time" to stay loyal to a company for so long when wages aren't fair.
"Bringing in new employees at what we currently make, that have little or no experience, and our competitors are paying, you know, up to $5 an hour more than what we were getting paid," Hurt said.
Walter Langdon has been employed with Wildcat Materials for two years, and he says it's not uncommon to have 14-hour workdays.
"Typically we're scheduled 45 hours a week, which is already five hours of overtime scheduled," he said.
However, Langdon said his future at Wildcat Materials is something he's had to sit down and think about.
"I'm starting a family. I have a 2-month-old," Langdon said. "And so I kind of had to sit down and think, 'Am I ready to just put my two weeks leave? Or if they fire me, am I acceptable with that?'"
Langdon said he still believes Wildcat Materials can become a better place and more competitive.
LiUNA Local 955 says it will stand with the striking union members for a rally on Friday, April 21, to demand Wildcat Materials gives employees the contract they deserve.
Gypsum Management & Supply Inc., the parent company of Wildcat Materials, sent this statement to KOMU 8 News when asked for comment on the strike:
“Our company is committed to providing jobs with competitive pay and benefits and opportunities to build a great career. We value our employees and have negotiated in good faith with the union in recent months. We continue to be open to working constructively with the union to reach a resolution.”