COLUMBIA – Seven years ago, First Ward councilwoman Almeta Crayton passed away. During her time as a community leader, Crayton established two events in Columbia, with the purpose of bringing the community together to serve those in need.
The organization, Almeta Crayton's Community Programs (ACCP) continues her events and more projects to carry on her legacy throughout the community.
To honor her on the anniversary of her death, good friend and local activist of Crayton, Tyree Byndom, has organized a drive-by memorial to take place on Wednesday for loved ones and members of the community to drive by her grave and pay their respects.
"She was like a mentor to me. To so many in this community. We need that," Byndom said.
Byndom explained how after her death, family and friends could not find Crayton's grave where she was buried, because her family could not afford a headstone.
Although Crayton's family and friends were able to raise more than $4,000 through Facebook and go-fund-me pages, Byndom said it was disappointing to see that organizations and community members did not step up to help honor her in her death, when Crayton did so much for the community during her life.
"I told people, I said, go and visit her, but I warn you, she is going to inspire you to act and do something for this community, she's not just going to have you come visit her for warm fuzzy feelings, there's work to do, and there's few people who willing serve the community, selflessly, and she was one of them," Byndom said.
This is how her family and friends will remember her. A strong, honorable force, the community was lucky to have.
Byndom and other friends and family members hope Crayton's legacy will live on, and inspire citizens to do their part in the community, and make Columbia and the world, a better place.
The memorial is taking place on Wednesday, 3 - 7 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia.