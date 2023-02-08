JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia couple was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after illegally transporting DVDs into the United States and selling them on eBay.
Tabitha Rodgers, 43, and Clint Rodgers, 49, were sentenced in separate appearances and received separate charges. Tabitha Rodgers was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole and her husband was sentenced to one year without parole.
In addition to the sentences, Tabitha Rogers was ordered to pay $26,573 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to receive and Clint Rogers was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.
Dating back to 2014, Homeland Security Investigations received information stating that Clint Rodgers received more than 443 shipments of DVDs from companies in Hong Kong known for selling and exporting counterfeit goods, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri.
In 2015, Customs and Border Protection received a package addressed to Clint Rodgers containing 200 counterfeit Disney DVDs.
Undercover federal agents purchased several of counterfeit DVDs from the Rodgers on eBay in February and March of 2015. The Rodgers said the DVDs were genuine and authentic.
A search warrant was later executed and agents seized a variety of counterfeit goods, including the DVDs.
Tabitha Rodgers admitted to the day-to-day operations and said she sent packages back when DVD disks were inoperable, according to the release.
Most of the Rodgers' income was obtained through criminal activity resulting in their additional charges, officials said.