COLUMBIA - A man was left fatally injured after a crash on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon.
Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Interstate 70 near mile marker 123.4 in the driving lane of traffic.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ruzana R. Tadzhibayev, 30, struck the back of 84-year-old Wayne W. Simmons' vehicle as he slowed down for heavy traffic. The force of the collision caused both vehicles to leave the road on the north side of Interstate 70.
Simmons and a passenger in his vehicle were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Simmons was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Tadzhibayev sustained non-life-threatening injuries.