COLUMBIA − Possible patchy freezing drizzle Saturday morning could lead to slick roads.
A 17-person City of Columbia plow crew will report to work at 6 a.m. to respond to any icy conditions. Any ice accumulations would be around a glaze, or less in central Missouri, but it doesn't take much for problems to develop.
The crew's primary focus will be on preventing slickness by applying treatment to first and second priority roads, as well as bridges, hills and intersections, according to a news release.
The First Alert Weather team expects temperatures to rise throughout the day, to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Click here to read the First Alert Weather forecast.