COLUMBIA – CrimeStoppers relies on tips from the community to solve crimes, but a lack of community trust and misinformation is hindering their mission.
John Fields, president of the board of directors of CrimeStoppers, said people are scared to come forward because they don’t want the tip to be traced back to them. Fields said it is impossible for them to know who calls in. When people call the CrimeStoppers hotline, it goes to an old phone with no Caller ID.
“We don't ask for a phone number. We don’t want to know your name. We don’t want to know your address. We have no clue who calls in and that's the way we want to keep it,” he said.
Fields said many also think CrimeStoppers is part of the police department, which he claims is not true. The organization is run by a volunteer board and is funded by donations.
Fields said their main message is for people to come forward to help keep the community safe.
“We want to keep people coming to Columbia,” he said. “It doesn't matter what neighborhood you live in. Wherever. If you see something, say something.”
Among those trying to get the message out to the community is Rev. James Gray. As a retired pastor, he meets with victims’ families to try to bring healing after tragedy strikes.
“Every time I step in this church with a murder victim family, or when I'm out there doing balloon releases, when I'm doing memorials, somebody knows," Gray said.
After a string of homicides in Columbia in 2019, Gray said he met with every family to help plan funerals and offer his sympathy. To this day, only a few of those cases have been solved or have named suspects.
One of the homicide victims during that time was 23-year-old James Hickem, who was shot and killed on the corner of McBaine Avenue and Duncan Street in Columbia.
Willie Smith, Hickem’s grandfather, talked to KOMU the week he was killed. He called for more community policing and said those responsible needed to come forward to put a stop to the violence.
"I'd like to see the person or persons show some kind of humanity. People are grieving, people are hurt," Smith said. "Somebody needs to step up and say 'hey, let's get together. Let's say prayers, let's do action. That's what I'm hoping comes out of these senseless deaths."
Rev. Gray said at many of the funerals and vigils he attends, he talks to families about CrimeStoppers.
“We got to get the right language and the right message out there, especially in the African and African American community. We got to bring awareness, period, and let folks know how it works,” he said.
Gray said he and Fields are trying to change the culture and understanding of what CrimeStoppers is about.
“It's important because if we don't stop solving crimes, it's just going to be a repeat thing over and over and over,” he said. “And we're gonna have many more tears. We're gonna have many more funerals.”