COLUMBIA — The Columbia Daily Tribune announced Wednesday that its print edition will be published three days a week beginning in July. The change reflects readers' shifts to digital news, the paper said.
The print edition will be published and delivered to subscribers on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning on July 3. The Tribune will still publish its online edition daily, according to a news release on the paper's website.
"This decision is a response to monumental shifts in how people are consuming news," managing editor Kevin Graeler said in the release. "We champion the importance of local news and are embracing its digital future."
More readers engage with the Tribune's stories on the paper's website and app, Graeler said.
Subscription rates will be reduced for most local residents who have the newspaper delivered to their homes. Subscribers will receive a letter by mail in early June.
The Tribune is owned by Gannett and is part of the USA Today Network.