BOONE COUNTY − The man accused of calling a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare pleaded guilty Friday during a pre-trial conference.
Alexzander Green, 25, appeared in person Friday and pleaded guilty to third-degree terrorist threat and second-degree harassment. Green was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which he had already served before his court appearance. He will be released from jail Friday.
Green was originally charged with first-degree terroristic threat, first-degree harassment and second-degree child endangerment after he threatened the KinderCare Child Center in the 2400 block of West Ash Street on May 17.
According to court documents, Green called the daycare and said he put a bomb in the building to kill someone. A probable cause statement stated Green had called and harassed the daycare on prior occasions as well.
Green's trial was set to start next week.