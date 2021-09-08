COLUMBIA − The computer chip shortage nationwide may continue longer than expected, and the effects can be felt right here in mid-Missouri.
Computer chips are used in items such as gaming consoles, computers and even electric toothbrushes, but an industry being hit especially hard is the auto industry.
While companies close production plants, which limits their production numbers, the prices for cars continue to climb.
The price for a new vehicle reached a record high in the month of August, totaling just over $41,000 per vehicle. That's about $8,000 more than the average price two years ago, according to the Associated Press.
These changes are not only affecting new cars but also used cars. A&T Auto Sales in Columbia focuses on the sale of used cars, with a goal of providing more affordable cars for the community.
With the rising prices, this is something they say has become more difficult as time goes on.
"It has been hard for us to keep our prices still affordable," Anel Castro, a sales manager at A&T Auto Sales, said. "We're getting a vehicle where it's hard for us to not bump the prices up, it's bumped the prices on all our vehicles."
The dealership is a small, family-run business which, unlike the big dealerships, does not have the resources and manpower to keep up with the low supply and the high pricing of cars, even in a preowned industry.
"It can be hard to explain to people why the prices are as high as they are in some cases," Castro said.
With a rise in COVID-19 cases in countries that primarily produce these computer chips, the shortage may go on even longer than expected, with some reports saying it could be almost 2023 before the prices of cars start to decline.