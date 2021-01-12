COLUMBIA- Columbia police are investigating a report of an armed robbery in the 1200 block of Larch Court.
According to a press release, officers responded to the report around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, officers found a male victim who reported that while attempting to make a food delivery, he was robbed with a weapon.
The victim said he was "approximately 8 feet away from the intended residence" when a male in his early twenties, wearing dark clothing, ran up behind him and pressed a gun against his head. The suspect then demanded property from the victim.
The victim gave the food to the suspect and drove back to his place of employment. He also said the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.