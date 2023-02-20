COLUMBIA — Columbia city staff admitted during a Columbia City Council meeting Monday they did not properly test the city's drinking water for copper or lead all last year.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources initially informed the city of the violation late Friday afternoon, according to Columbia Director of Utilities David Sorrell.
He said there was confusion at the time over whether this regular testing was mandatory. But Sorrell confirmed Monday that those tests were required.
Sorrell added he did not have ample time to investigate the cause since then. However, he said the city switched the monitoring requirement last year from reduced frequency to standard monitoring.
This means the monitoring system changed from 50 sites once every 3 years to 100 sites every year.
"I mean all these violations we have received are very serious and I'm very disappointed by receiving it and I have to tell you we received it," Sorrell said.
He added the city will investigate the problem and have a report ready for City Manager De'Carlon Seewood by Monday morning which will describe how the city will move forward and ensure a mistake such as this one will not happen again.