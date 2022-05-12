COLUMBIA — The Columbia Disabilities Commission plans to discuss curb cut additions in northern Columbia and issues with the city's Career Awareness Related Experience program at the group's monthly meeting Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Columbia City Hall.
A concerned citizen brought attention to the lack of curb cuts along Saddlebrook Place, which extends through the Spencers Crest neighborhood off Kennesaw Ridge Road.
The City of Columbia denied the need to construct curb cuts along the road after the citizen came forward, claiming the sidewalks were built before current requirements went into effect that stipulate mandatory curb cuts.
"The citizen is requesting that the city drafts an ordinance that does not grandfather in old, existing sidewalks to not have [curb cuts,]" Jacque Sample, chair of the Disabilities Commission, said. "'You know, it was built before this time, we don't have to put a curb cut in,' kind of thing, so they're basically requesting that curb cuts be placed at the curbs so people can utilize the sidewalks."
The Commission also plans to address the city's CARE program, as one resident informed commission members at a recent town hall that certain accommodation requests have not been met.
"They've had a lot of difficulty receiving them, anywhere from the city staff not really understanding how to provide accommodations or accommodations not being available," Sample said. "There's just a lot of confusion as to why accommodations were not provided, and so families have actually pulled their children, their young adults from the program."
CARE is a city-funded program that prepares at-risk youth from ages 14 to 20 to enter the job force by providing entry-level jobs at local businesses. The Commission hopes to train CARE staff members on how to bolster their ability to provide for the needs of its participants.
In addition, Sample also mentioned that the Disabilities Commission hopes to change policies for CARE participants who enroll in the program through the Boone County Family Resources, as there is currently a one-summer limit in place for those who take part in the program.
"The actual city CARE program, it can be multiple summers as long as... participants are within the age requirements," Sample said. "And so the thought process again is that accessibility, and if there's going to be two different CARE programs, one through the city and one assisted with Boone County Family Resources, they need to mirror each other and not limit availability to spots."
Sample said her goal is to create more avenues for citizens to voice their concerns about accessibility. She introduced the town hall idea to the Disabilities Commission and plans to hold two more within the coming months: one at the Oak Towers and one at the Paquin Tower.
The Disabilities Commission will also propose extending its contract for virtual meeting services, which had previously been denied by the city up until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When I moved into the chair position, I've taken it more of a not only doing the basics and following the city's outline, but try to make the Commission a little more proactive and interactive with the community, so that's been my primary driving force," Sample said.
Sample hopes increased community involvement will help raise awareness about accessibility issues that affect many within the community.
"It's really important to realize that we all have our own little personal bias," she said, "because if we don't think about it, it's because we don't have to think about it. So, accessibility is much more important than what most people really think."