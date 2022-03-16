COLUMBIA − Pandemic puppies: a term used to describe how the loneliness of quarantine led millions of Americans to adopt pets during the lockdown.
“Everybody was home, people wanted to help by fostering or adopting, getting the animals out of the rescues and the shelters, which was fantastic,” Melody Whitworth, president and director of Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, said. “Once things started opening up, people went back to work, kids went back to school, people started traveling again. They realized that they did not have time for these pets.”
So where are those puppies now?
“We had such an influx of dogs and cats being returned, after the pandemic,” Whitworth said. “People are trying to re-home their dogs left and right, and there's just not enough resources for them.”
Whitworth said she is noticing dogs running at large or abandoned more often than she’s ever seen.
“I think the biggest thing I'd like to tell somebody that got an animal during the pandemic is they were there for you during the pandemic,” Whitworth said. “So now, you need to be there for them."
Not only are shelters overflowing, but they are having to turn animals away, Whitworth said. But this isn’t the only issue.
“The other problem is that the socialization of the pets never happened during the pandemic,” Whitworth said.
Similar to humans, socialization is a key stage in their development.
“Socialization is just so very important for animals, especially dogs, especially puppies,” Whitworth said. “Now, we're seeing dogs that have all kinds of behavioral issues, because they did not get socialized and or trained properly during the pandemic.”
Whitworth said she hopes people can work to find a way to keep their furry friends.
“People just have to buckle down and step up and figure out how they can keep their animal,” Whitworth said. “People have to change their priorities and make their pets one of their biggest priorities.”