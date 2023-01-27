Columbia dog rescue to offer free microchips Feb. 5

COLUMBIA - Dog owners can improve chances of reuniting with a lost pet by getting their dog microchipped for free next weekend.
Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue is providing microchips for one dog per household at its training facility Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according its Facebook event page.
The training facility is located at 4107 White Tiger Lane.
Unchained Melodies said it is not offering microchips for cats or other pets.
The microchips will provide national registration with 24Petwatch, a lost pet database and microchip registry. Microchips are a form of implanted identification that can help reunite owners with lost pets. Vets can scan animals for microchips and receive information to contact the owner, according to 24Petwatch's website.
Unchained Melodies plans to host more clinics in the future so households with multiple pets can get all their dogs microchipped, according to the Facebook event page.