COLUMBIA − More than 20 businesses in downtown Columbia will offer special menu items and deals during the month of June as part of The District's "Drink & Dine in The District" event.
Guests who visit three or more of the participating businesses by the end of June can also be entered into a drawing for $100 worth of gift cards to businesses in The District.
To participate in the drawing, guests can pick up a "passport" at any of the participating businesses anytime in June. Participants can receive stickers to put on their passport from any participating business in June.
Any participant with three or more stickers who submits their passport to The District by June 30 will be entered into the drawing.
The District will draw six winners, according to its website.
Participating businesses
- 11Eleven
- 44 Canteen
- Addison’s
- Billiards on Broadway
- Broadway Brewery
- DogMaster
- Distillery
- El Oso
- Ernie’s Cafe & Steakhouse
- Glenn’s Cafe
- Gunter Hans
- Harpo’s Bar and Grill
- Hexagon Alley
- Krustanceans Seafood
- McNally’s Irish Pub
- Nourish Cafe & Market
- Rise & Grind
- Sake
- Sycamore
- Tellers
- The Roof
- Tropical Liqueurs
- Vault
- WiseGuys Pizza
The District is located at 11 S. Tenth St.