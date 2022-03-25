COLUMBIA - A new House bill proposes eliminating parking meters on city streets.
Rep. Josh Hurlbert (R-Smithville) sponsored HB 2209, prohibiting the state and any city or locality that receives public money from requiring drivers to pay for parking on public streets.
In Columbia, the income from parking meters covers maintenance, whereas parking fines go into the city's general fund. According to John Ogan, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, there are 1,794 on-street metered parking spaces downtown. The income from parking meters generates about $2 million each year, he said.
Ogan said the city could be impacted by losing the income from parking meters.
"It would affect our ability to maintain the parking facilities that we have," Ogan said. "We want to do a few renovations on the Eighth and Cherry garage this year. And a lot of the money that we need to do that comes from parking meter revenue."
According to Ogan, parking meters are not there just to collect revenue, but to provide a service.
"The point of a parking meter is to ensure that vehicles actually leave," Ogan said. "If we didn't have a parking meter, a vehicle could stay all day, and no one would know. Thus, the business in front of that parking meter would have no spaces for their customers all day."
Columbia resident Marilyn Hoecker said she has gotten used to always keeping several quarters in her car.
"I do not see it as a troublesome way to pay my share of the taxes," Hoecker said. "It is the revenue that's needed to maintain our streets or parking garages, whatever, it seems like an equitable way to cover it to me."
However, it was a hassle for a visitor.
Cynthia Thomas came to Columbia from Warrensburg on Friday afternoon. She said the parking meters are a deterrent as she comes through Columbia, turning her down for shopping downtown.
"It [the parking meter] takes away my business," Thomas said. "I'm not interested in paying, loading the parking meter for me to be here for 20 minutes, and then get out of the downtown area."
Hoecker and Thomas both said they wanted to know more information about this ongoing House bill and its potential impacts on the local community.