COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change an ordinance which required residents to use trash bags with city logos for curbside pickup.
Starting Tuesday, residents can use whichever trash bag they prefer for their garbage.
Residents still need to put out their trash on their authorized days, and bags have to be 50 pounds or less, without any tears. All items also must fit in the trash bag; there can be no loose items on the street.
First Ward councilwoman Pat Fowler answered questions from Columbia residents on Facebook Tuesday morning.
She said the city still has 60,000 rolls of the old trash bags that can be redeemed with the city-issued vouchers.
Columbia Utilities spokesperson Matthew Nestor said the city will continue to send out vouchers until they have depleted the current stock they have on site. Solid Waste said it expects vouchers to be mailed in January, and customers will be able to redeem them at the same local participating distributors.
For those who experienced financial struggles with the Pay As You Throw method, the city helped out by providing extra rolls of bags. Pat Fowler said on Facebook that the city was going to continue to do that. Nestor confirmed this to KOMU 8.
"We've heard numerous complaints about the affordability of the bags," Nestor said. "We've also heard complaints about the quality of the bag. The entire trash collection system is being evaluated. So as we move forward, we'll see you know, which system works best for everybody involved."
Nestor said he hopes this is just the first step in moving toward an automated trash system.
"We have to get the specifics, the costs, that kind of stuff that surrounds it and put together a presentation for counsel," Nestor said. "That'll be somewhere down the line. But yeah, that's the ultimate goal is automated collection."
Right now, residents are still required to use city-logo bags for recycling.
Though residents won't have to pay for logo bags, they won't necessarily see lower numbers on their bills. Nestor said that money will go toward a new trash system.
"If we do move to an automated collection system, the money may be used to offset the cost of the rolls carts," Nestor said. "We have a classification and compensation study, ongoing, so, you know, if that goes through, employee salaries will go up, and that money can be used to offset that."
Other costs like maintenance and fuel costs will also go into how trash bills may or may not be affected.