COLUMBIA — Columbia has earned a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index for the fourth year in a row.
The Human Rights Campaign is the largest organization working for LGBTQ+ equality in the country.
Of the 506 cities ranked, Columbia is one of only 94 cities to earn a perfect 100 this year.
The score is based on five categories: non-discrimination laws, employers, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality in the area.
The Center Project, Mid-Missouri’s only LGBTQ+ community center, has been at the forefront of efforts like these to make Columbia a more inclusive place.
Howard Hutton, a board member for the Center Project, praised Columbia’s local government for its efforts towards equality.
“We couldn’t have gotten our ban against conversion therapy without city government coming on board,” Hutton said.
In 2019, Columbia became the first city in Missouri to ban conversion therapy on minors.
Despite all of the progress made in recent years, Hutton emphasizes there is still room to grow.
“We’re still scared of a lot of things in Columbia that don’t allow us to have what would be an equal footing for a child, for a gender fluid child, a gender different child, a transgender child, a non binary child,” Hutton said.
To combat this, the Center Project has started many programs specifically to help LGBTQ+ youth and families.
PRISM, for example, offers a supportive and affirming space for LGBTQ+ youth.
Above all, there is a call for state action.
“At the state level for the 22nd year in a row, we've tried to get just a regular, simple non-discrimination policy passed and that still hasn't happened,” Hutton said.
Columbia and St. Louis received the only two perfect scores in Missouri.