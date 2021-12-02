COLUMBIA – The Human Rights Campaign announced Thursday that Columbia received a perfect score on the organization’s Municipal Equality Index.
This is the fifth year in a row that Columbia has received a perfect score on the index, and the sixth consecutive year gaining an all-star rating.
An all-star rating is reserved for cities who earn a high rating but are in a state that lacks comprehensive non-discrimination laws for LGBTQ+ people.
The Human Rights Campaign is the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the nation that focuses on civil rights for those in the queer community.
The nationwide evaluation looked at 506 cities in 2021. Among those, 110 earned a perfect 100 out of 100 score. The national average score was 67 points.
In Missouri, eight cities were evaluated. St. Louis and Kansas City also earned a perfect score. Nearby Jefferson City earned a 57, citing the city has zero non-discrimination laws.
According to the HRC, the criteria examined in the Municipal Equality Index include “how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.”
One University of Missouri senior, Paul Orton, who self identifies as a cisgender gay man, talked about the difference between his small hometown of Drexel, Missouri and his experiences in Columbia now.
“Columbia is much bigger obviously, but in terms of explicitly queer safe spaces none of that was at my high school. Everyone in the Columbia community that I’ve interacted with has always been pretty positive,” Orton said.
Another MU student, Jules Duffin, who uses she/they pronouns, said “I’m obviously a marginalized group, I’ve had people come up to me being like, ‘You’re the first gay person I’ve met’ and things like that.”
Duffin said she was happy about Columbia’s ranking but still thinks there is more progress to be made.
“I do feel welcome. Sometimes I feel that welcoming spirit is sort of performative in a way. There is definitely still more to be done to make not just LGBT people but people of all marginalized groups feel welcome and respected here,” Duffin said.
In a press release, Mayor Brian Treece said the city prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming community.
“When people feel welcome here, they want to move here, send their children to college here," Treece said. "When people feel a connection to our community, they want to stay here, start new businesses here. Our equality protections are good for families and our economy."