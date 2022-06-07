Columbia educators work to bridge the gap between school and workforce

COLUMBIA - This week, some Columbia employers opened their doors to about 20 Columbia Public Schools educators, counselors and administrators.
The week-long Show-Me Careers Educator Experience aims to fill the gap between their students and the community’s greatest workforce needs. Middle and high school educators are able to learn more about careers such as information technology, health care and construction.
The program, which is co-hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, consists of tours and training to help familiarize educators with opportunities local employers provide. It also highlights the academic pathways that students can take to achieve those careers.
Educators toured Veterans United Home Loans Tuesday.
Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said educators and administrators can see what type of career pathways are here in Columbia. He said he believes the city is unique with the number of opportunities it has.
"One of the things that Columbia brings in, one of the great things that it has, is the diversity of our types of businesses that we have here," McCormick said. "So we're not just relying on one industry."
He said one of the biggest issues Columbia's workforce is seeing is a lack of workers.
"If you talk to any business in our community, any business within the county or the region, their number one issue is workforce and the challenges of attracting workforce, the talent, the challenges of having enough workforce," he explained.
Battle High School Principal Adam Taylor said there is a wealth of information to take in.
"It's a little like drinking out of a firehose, we're learning so fast," Taylor said. "But it's also so amazing to know that these entities and these companies exist in our community."
He said they are learning a lot about 21st century skills.
"We talked about empathy and teamwork and dedication and accountability, all those things that make employees good, you know, showing up on time, being reliable for your employer," Taylor said. "Those are the type of skills that the businesses that we've had the opportunity to visit this week, have told us that they're looking for from our students."
He said employers are not necessarily worried if you receive an "A" in physics, but rather what are you going to be able to do when you show up.
McCormick said the Chamber of Commerce is hoping to continue this program in the years to come.
Other businesses involved this year include Reinhardt Construction, Missouri Employers Mutual, Quaker Oats and more. The Show-Me Careers Educator Experience is supported by the Columbia Public Schools Foundation and MU Health Care.