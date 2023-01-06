Dunkin' of Missouri celebrated the grand prize winner of its "Raise a Cup to Teachers" Sweepstakes Wednesday at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School.
Preschool teacher Kat Tawfall won free coffee for a year from Dunkin' for going "above and beyond" for students, according to a Dunkin' news release.
Dunkin' also provided coffee and donuts for staff members at the Wednesday event.
The "Raise a Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes ran last September and October, where Dunkin' guests could nominate a teacher to win the grand prize. One grand prize winner was chosen per state.
“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Girish Patel, a local Dunkin’ franchisee. “We’re excited to reward Kat with a coffee break and recognize her for her passion and dedication to our youth.”