COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia cleared one of the largest encampments in Columbia, near the Highway 63 and I-70 interchange, on Monday.
The Columbia Police Department joined city workers and volunteers to clean out the site. According to the evictees, they were told by the department to evacuate or face arrest.
The eviction comes after the city received complaints from local residents and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city of Columbia, says the city received a complaint from the Department of Natural Resources back in December.
"It was not an official violation order, but it was a warning that we would need to clean that up because it was impacting the water quality standards," Olsen said.
The city says it posted signs in the area as well as verbal notices near Home Depot last month warning people of the eviction. The warning let individuals in that area know that they have 30 days to move.
Volunteers of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, a resource team that serves Columbia’s homeless population, was at the site around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday to advocate for anyone that perhaps was not off the property yet, mediate if necessary, and provide labor to help move stuff if needed.
Catherine Armbrust, director of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, says she shed a few tears as she hiked through the woods.
Armbrust says she's served the camp for two years now and worries about the well-being of the people who lived on the campsite that she has made connections with.
"There were people that I love, and not knowing where they are, or how to help them now, it's heartbreaking," Armbrust said. "I don't know where they've landed, and hopefully, they've landed somewhere secret and safe."
Armburst says she did try to contact the city about possible alternatives from evicting the camp like gathering a group to clean up and providing dumpsters, hand-washing stations, or port-a-potties. She says she never received a response.
Olsen says the city understands this a really emotional day for those individuals who are impacted by the eviction.
Camp cleanup on Wednesday is estimated to cost around $300, but Olsen said the funding spent is miniscule compared to what the cost would be to provide resources such as dumpsters and restrooms to remain in the area for an extended amount of time.
"The real issue with that for the city, is that we don't have the manpower or the resources available to ensure that those would be used properly," Olsen said.
KOMU 8 asked Olsen what the city's plans are now to help the unhoused.
"If they so choose, we'll put them in touch with any resources they'd like... whether it is mental health resources, whether it's temporary housing, affordable housing, just shelter to get off of the street," Olsen said. "It really depends on what they're requesting."
The city would also like to remind residents of the lane closure on Highway 63 for their equipment to access the camp and remove larger items.