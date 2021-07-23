COLUMBIA — As temperatures soar this upcoming weekend, two major Columbia events are preparing ways to beat the heat.
KOMU 8's First Alert Weather team said temperatures are expected to be in the 90s with a heat index in the 100s for the weekend.
Dave Fox, director of the Show-Me State Games, said hydration and safety is key.
"One of the ways we're planning to modify with the heat is mandatory water breaks," Fox said. "Going off of the forecast so far, I think we'll implement that tomorrow with soccer."
Spectators can view the Show-Me Games heat safety information on Facebook.
Elsewhere in Columbia, the Boone County Fair enters its final days. Jeff Cook, director of the fair, said that multiple cooling centers as well as first responders are on site if needed.
"This cooling station is probably around 70 degrees all the time," Cook said. "We also have the fire department and police here to help if needed and to look for signs of heat exhaustion."
Those signs include slurred speech, lack of sweat and slow movement according to Chris Wilhelm, a pediatrician with MU Health.
"The time it takes depends from person to person," Wilhelm said. "Even though more people are wearing masks now, I don't think that'll cause it to happen any faster."