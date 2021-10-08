COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is in full swing this year, after many events were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Thousands of people will participate in MU's traditions, many of whom will be traveling to Columbia to do so.
Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, expects that increase in travel to help boost the city's economy.
"It's a great week, one because it's the home of homecoming, which is always fantastic," McCormick said. "It's also the amount of people it brings back, alumni it brings back, excitement it causes in our community."
Campus Decorations, one of the events canceled last year, will kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. in MU's Greek Town. Students will show off the decorations they built and perform skits based on this year's theme, video games. Food trucks will also be at the family-friendly event.
In the time between events, McCormick encourages those visiting to experience Columbia by going to local restaurants and shops.
"Whenever you're here, make sure you're shopping local. Go into our locally owned stores. Go into, you know, those different places that you might not have where you live currently," McCormick said.
Homecoming comes amid pandemic-related supply and workforce shortages across mid-Missouri. Many businesses are struggling to meet the demand of the influx of visitors.
"Our businesses are working through that," McCormick said. "There might be a little bit of concern about making sure they have the people, but I think it's also that expectation of knowing what this weekend is to Columbia and working with their teams and their staff to make sure they have everything prepped and ready to go."
The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau says this weekend is one of the most popular one for travel in the area.
Megan McConachie, the bureau's strategic communications director, said many hotels no longer have rooms available.
"It looks like for those hotels who have sent us in information, many local hotels are sold out or down to very few rooms," she said.
Mizzou will take on the University of North Texas at the football game on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. MU will announce the Homecoming Royalty at halftime.
You can find a full list of MU's Homecoming events on the Mizzou Alumni Association's website.