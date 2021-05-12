COLUMBIA - During the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people traveled. As people stayed home, revenue from the City of Columbia’s hotel occupancy tax has decreased.

Hotel occupancies were especially low in May 2020, a time of year devoted to graduation ceremonies that never happened.

Courtyard by Marriott's General Manager Eric Lawson said that the past year has been difficult.

“I think the struggles have just been people not travelling. The industry itself has just really been hit by that,” Lawson said.

The hotel industry is also dealing with labor shortages. Lawson said he is hiring in nearly every department and saw many other Columbia hotels having the same problem.

With lockdown in full swing and graduation ceremonies moved to virtual formats, May 2020 saw hotel occupancy tax revenue drop heavily, down to $78,980.

Comparingly, in May 2019, Columbia reported $360,941.88 in hotel occupancy tax revenue, according to a City of Columbia records request.

2016-2021 Monthly Columbia Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenue City of Columbia records request showing the monthly revenue from the hotel occupancy tax from 2016-2021.

2020 and 2021 graduates have been able to cross the stage in-person this year, bringing back families and friends to town.

Jim Clausing and his family came from Chicago to celebrate his daughter Megan’s 2020 graduation, a year later.

“It gave Megan a chance to have that goodbye if you will that she really didn’t get to get last year,” Clausing said.

The Clausings stayed for the weekend at the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Their ability to travel is a relief after a year of lockdown and even a positive COVID-19 diagnosis for Clausing and his wife.

“Thankfully, it was very mild symptoms,” Clausing said. “But we all went and got vaccinated, so I think there is hopefully light at the end of the tunnel.”

As people start to travel again, especially for in-person graduations in Columbia, hotels hope to see occupancies increase. That means more revenue for the city.

Columbia has 35 hotels and motels with over 3,600 rooms, according to the 2021 fiscal year budget.

Tax revenue from hotel stays are important for Columbia as a resource for funding.

A standard 4% tax is levied on each hotel stay to pay for the city’s Convention and Tourism Fund. An additional 1% tax was added to help pay for improvements to the Columbia Regional Airport.

The Convention and Tourism fund devotes 3% of the tax to promoting conventions and one percent to promoting tourist attractions.

May 2019 occupancy tax revenue was the second highest total of the year. Only November, with many people coming to town for Thanksgiving, was higher with $370,445.32 in revenue.

Much of May’s revenue came from families coming into town to see their loved one cross the stage at graduation ceremonies.

City of Columbia Finance Department Business Services Manager Janice Finley said hotels are making a slow recovery in occupancy.

“We saw a pretty big drop, especially in April and May,” Finley said. “It seemed to make some recovery later in the year.”

Revenue surpassed $150,000/month from August to November, but dropped to $79,406.80 as COVID cases increased in December.

Finley said the city saw a 46% drop in hotel tax revenue from 2019 to 2020. That represents about $1.5 million dollars.

She said the drop in revenue will not affect construction on renovations at the Columbia Regional Airport.

As in-person graduation returns, Finley expects the numbers to increase in May and beyond.

“We certainly expect the gross receipts and the occupancy rates to increase substantially, especially during the graduation season,” Finley said.

He also said greater occupancy rates mean more revenue for the city to use for attracting conventions and events, economic development and airport improvements.

Greater occupancy rates are also important for hotel managers like Lawson.

“That’s why you work. It’s to see the interactions with people and to have people in your hotel and to be able to take care of people. That’s why we do what we do,” said Lawson.

This May is looking better for tax revenue, as the University of Missouri, Columbia College and Stephens College have held or are holding in-person commencements.