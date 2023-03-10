COLUMBIA − A local eye specialist is offering advice for those who have purchased several brands of eyedrops that have been recalled.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recalls due to bacterial infections that some people have developed. The infections can result in long-term effects like blindness.
Brands included in the recalls are EzriCare and Delsam Pharma "Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops," Delsam Pharma "Artificial Eye Ointment," Apotex "Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%," and Pharmedica "Purely Soothing, 15% MSM Drops."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found 64 people across 13 states that have suffered from using these artificial tears as of March 1.
From these reports, at least one person has died and eight others have suffered vision loss, according to the CDC.
Dr. Justin Kendall with Performance Eye Care in Columbia recommended some eye drops that he trusts.
"If you're looking for a good artificial teardrop to help kind of soothe the eyes a little bit, the three that I recommend most here at our office are Blink Tears, Refresh Tears, and Sustained Tears," Kendall said. "You can buy them either in a bottle or a capsule form."
Kendall recommended to stay up to date with the FDA about the recalled eyedrops.
"Until the FDA puts out a good report that these options are safe to use again, I would hang tight," he said.
The optometrist mentioned that he wants people to be extra cautious about a specific recalled eyedrop brand, Brimonidine.
"With Brimonidine [Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%], specifically, what I would do is just check your bottle and see if you have that specific provider listed on that bottle. If not, your bottle is most likely safe to use even it does say Brimonidine on it," he said.
Sophia Henry, a college student and eyedrop user, says she's never thought of contaminated eye drops until now.
"It's never been a thought because I feel like anytime I go to the eye doctor, it's never something that's brought up to be like concerned about," Henry said. "So yeah, I just kind of blindly trust every brand ironically."
Henry said she's going start researching the eye products she uses.
"I'll definitely look at the label more intensely. That's something I haven't been doing. But yeah, just being more aware, I think that goes for like any product as a consumer," Henry said.
Many of the eye drop brands that have been recalled are found from online stores like Amazon, according to Kendall. He says if you ordered eyedrops from Amazon to just check the bottle and see if it's the same brand as the ones that are recalled.