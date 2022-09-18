COLUMBIA - Chris Valleroy walked around Stephens Lake Park on Sunday not to exercise, but to help people from going hungry.
"Nobody should go hungry," said Valleroy. "And, that's really the name of the game."
Valleroy was one of dozens of people who participated in the 27th annual Columbia CROP Hunger Walk. The event raises money for food pantries in Columbia and around the country. So far this year's walk has raised over $15,000.
The money goes beyond keeping food pantries stocked. In some cases, the donations help keep the lights on.
Helen Robinson of the Destiny Worship Center said the church uses donations from the CROP Hunger Walk to help those in need pay for utility bills, diapers, and more.
"We're just grateful for the CROP Walk," Robinson said. "We're grateful that God gives us the ability to serve and to make sure that we're doing what we can in our community."
Destiny Worship Center is one of four local food centers that will receive money from this year's event.
Churches from around Columbia register teams to see who can raise the most money for the walk. The winner gets a trophy with their name on it.
The money helps people not just in Columbia, but around the country. 25% of the donations goes to food pantries in Columbia while the rest goes to the walk's sponsor, Church World Service. Church World Service uses the money to fight hunger nationwide.
But the walk is about more than raising money. It's also meant to remind people that poverty is an issue that hits close to home.
"Even though here in Columbia we think we do pretty well...there are still children and adults who are food insecure," CROP Walk Treasurer Linda Reed Brown said. "They don't know where their next meal is coming from. Their next meal is probably at the food pantry."
Brown said the group has raised $73,000 dollars for Columbia food pantries over 27 years.
The group hopes to raise $21,000 by the end of the year. Donations will be accepted online until November 1st.