COLUMBIA - The Future Leadership Foundation (FLF) is a Columbia faith organization that holds Ukraine very close to its heart. A member of the FLF team Chris Cook is currently in Poland witnessing refugees fleeing Ukraine.
FLF's Executive Director Greg Morrow asked Cook if he would go to Poland to be FLF's "boots on the ground." Cook left for Poland on March 5 and said he didn't sleep the first 48 hours after his arrival. As soon as he arrived in Warsaw, he left for the border.
Cook said Poland is the "main stage of a staging effort to get humanitarian aid into Ukraine."
"And I'm getting a front seat to see what's going on here," Cook explained.
"It's amazing how the polish are taking responsibility to take care of the Ukrainians," he said. "There is a unity in Poland that wasn't here before. There is a strong focus on taking care of their neighbors next door."
FLF's leaders have close ties to Ukraine. Morrow lived in Ukraine in 2016 and has visited 11 times. Meanwhile, FLF Vice President Steve Easterwood has traveled to Ukraine every year since 2014.
"It's completely devastating. I bounce between rage, crying and praying," Eastwood said.
FLF shifted its focus on ministry-leader training to humanitarian aid and refugee assistance after the invasion. Murrow said FLF began raising funds on Saturday, Feb. 26. By Monday, FLF raised $118,000, and it dispersed $97,000 the following morning. Morrow said by Wednesday afternoon, that money was helping buy blankets, water, food and medicine.
Through connections with FLF, Voyolymyr Khlysta traveled to the United States from Ukraine. Just nine hours after he left, Russia invaded Ukraine.
"When I got this news, I cannot sleep. I cannot do anything," Khlysta said. "I called my family. I cannot cry and cannot feel anything at this time. It was like a shock."
Khlysta will remember it as the day it changed his family's life.
"The first day it was most harder," he said. "To understand what will start, our peaceful life ended. In this moment. It changed our life."
Khlysta said the first time he talked to his wife, she said "it happened." He said that he and his family feared this and had prayed a lot about this.
Khlysta has three daughters- ages 14, 13 and 11, with his wife. He said they go to shelters eight times a day.
"My daughter tells me 'Father this siren is still in my head. I cannot stop to hear it,'" Khlysta said.
"Its cost a lot of Ukrainian people, of my people. I can be silent, but I want to do all I can do to help my nation, Khlysta said.
If you are interested in donating to FLF's Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund, visit its website.