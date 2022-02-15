Columbia family celebrates in honor of their daughter on International Childhood Cancer Day

COLUMBIA - Feb. 15 is International Childhood Cancer Day, which has a special meaning for one Columbia family.
Jennifer Wampler is the co-founder of Lizzy's Walk of Faith Foundation. A mom of three, her world was turned upside down in 2016 when her youngest daughter, Lizzy, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. After two years of treatments and relapses, Lizzy unfortunately passed away in March of 2018.
"Lizzy's Walk of Faith" is an annual walk that can be done nationally but has roots in Columbia. It was started in 2018 and now takes place yearly in September. The walk honors families struggling with pediatric cancer in mid-Missouri, and around the world; many of the funds raised have gone toward children in South America.
The foundation is sponsored by local businesses and donations. Since 2018, the foundation has raised over $150,000, with over $20,000 going toward families in the Columbia area.
"We can only do this because Columbia is so amazing, and they have helped along the way," Wampler said.
The meaning behind International Childhood Cancer day to the Wampler family is about educating others about the cause.
"I think any day that we bring awareness to childhood cancer, which is a horrible disease, is great," Wampler said. "For me, it's something I think of every day, but for others, it may not be."
This year, the foundation created shirts to support the day and raise awareness about pediatric cancer year-round. The shirts bare the slogan "Love Someone Strong." All of the proceeds from the shirts will go toward local families.
Wampler said the best thing for families who are struggling with childhood cancer to do is to accept help.
"Receive the help. You can be on the other side of it and you can give later. Don't worry about that - focus on your child."
Every year, more than 400,000 children and adolescents below the age of 20 are diagnosed with cancer. The rate of survival depends on the region, with 80% survival in most high income countries but as low as 20% only in low and middle income countries, according to Childhood Cancer International.
Wampler hopes that their foundation can also bring awareness to the treatment progress of pediatric cancer and the importance of finding the right treatment and spotting cancer early. The symptoms of pediatric cancer are subtle, and often hard to predict, so it's important for pediatricians to trust the families and provide them with the care needed.
"A pediatrician's job is a very important role to play in the cancer world," Wampler said.
Dr. Chris Wilhelm is a pediatrician at MU Health Care in Columbia. He agrees with Wampler that pediatricians are key to spotting cancer in children, but the pandemic has reduced the number of kids coming in for routine checkups.
"About 6 months ago, the amount of people that were bringing their kids in was increasing, and then all of a sudden omicron hit, and it started to go down. And it's starting to pick back up again," Dr. Wilhelm said.
Dr. Wilhelm said his main concern with the pandemic is that parents are too concerned about their child having COVID and diminish the fact that the symptoms could mean something else.
"Maybe the symptoms are a sign of something else going on, and that the child should be looked at," Dr. Wilhelm said. "Let's raise the awareness that there's still childhood cancers out there."
For more information about Lizzy's Walk of Faith Foundation, visit their website.