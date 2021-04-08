COLUMBIA - A $1 million gift from University of Missouri alumni Bill and Nancy Thompson will establish the Ron Ashworth Endowed Professorship in Child Development.
The gift honors the service of Ron Ashworth, board chair for the Thompson Foundation Board of Directors and a longtime advocate of both neurodevelopmental disability issues and the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders.
The gift was announced over a virtual event Thursday. UM System President Mun Choi, Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs Rick Barohn, CEO of MU Health Care Jonathan Curtright and Vice Chancellor of Advancement Jackie Lewis were in attendance.
“We are grateful for the continued support the Thompsons have expressed throughout the years, and their generosity will allow us to provide improved clinical care and achieve critical breakthroughs in research related to autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders,” Choi said. “This endowed professorship is a very fitting tribute to Ron Ashworth, as his dedication to helping patients and their families demonstrates his tireless advocacy for advancing autism services in Missouri.”
Bahorn says people travel from all over to be seen at the Thompson Autism Center.
“We are a magnet for the Midwest for autism,” Bahron said. “Our numbers will show that we have the highest volume of any autism center in the state.”
Director of Medical Services, Dr. Benjamin Black, says some people will drive over two hours to be seen at the Thompson Autism Center.
One family moved to Columbia for their son to be a part of the Thompson Center.
“My family moved to Columbia in part of the Thompson Center being here,” Compain-Romero said. “We moved here right after my son received his diagnosis at age two.”
Compain-Romero’s son, Daniel, is now 17, and after a year of being on the waiting list as a child, he has been seen three times a week for the past 13 years.
“My son receives applied behavioral analysis therapy,” Compain-Romero said. “In the last few years the difference that made in our family is immeasurable.”
Due to high demand for autism services in mid-Missouri, the waitlist for new patients at the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders can last nearly a year in some cases.
“This gift will allow the Thompson Center to attract and retain the highest level of experts to see more patients faster and reduce the time families have to wait to receive this vital care,” Barohn said.
The Thompsons, who both attended MU in the 1960s, founded the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders at MU in 2005 when their daughter, Emily, was working as a behavioral therapist with children on the autism spectrum.
“The Thompsons’ long-standing commitment to improving the lives of people with neurodevelopmental disorders is awe-inspiring,” Lewis said. “This gift further strengthens that commitment and will help the Thompson Center continue to be at the forefront of research and treatment.”
The Thompsons’ latest gift comes during World Autism Month, which focuses on increasing both the understanding and acceptance of people with autism.