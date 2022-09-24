COLUMBIA - One Columbia family held a balloon release ceremony Saturday for their loved one, Danielle Marine, who was a victim in a September 2019 shooting.
The Marine family gathered at Bear Creek Park, off of Elleta Boulevard, to share a meal and celebrate Danielle’s life.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, on September 22, 2019 around 3 a.m., officers found 33-year-old Marine, along with 36-year-old Antonio Houston fatally shot, on a residential lawn off of McKee Street.
Shameka Marine, Danielle’s older sister, said she was on her way to work.
“It was just unexpected,” Shameka said. “I couldn’t sleep, and I was just tossing and turning [that night].”
Shameka said Danielle had three kids when she died.
“They deserved to have had more time with their mom to know her,” Shameka said. “No child should have to go through that.”
Danielle’s mother, Vanita “Anne” Marine, was also at Saturday’s balloon release. She said she holds back her tears, thinking about her daughter, but sometimes they catch up to her.
“When I found out my daughter died, I didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye,” Vanita said. “I think that was the hardest part — all I can do is just keep moving forward.”
Danielle’s family had pink and silver balloons during Saturday’s release. Shameka and Vanita said the colors represented Danielle’s bright personality and her optimism.
Police haven’t found a suspect responsible for Danielle’s shooting.