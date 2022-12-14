Columbia family mourns the loss of two children in apartment fire

COLUMBIA − A family is reeling after an apartment fire took the lives of two young children early Wednesday morning.
Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire at the Columbia Square Apartments.
“I love my babies,” Tamitra Williams, mother and grandmother of the deceased, said. “And if I could, I would bring them back - a thousand times.”
The family was already dealing with the disappearance of Jason Washington, the father of Jyneisha and grandfather of Ta'niyah. He has been missing since Oct. 15.
“This is not easy,” Tamitra Williams said. “It started as their father was missing. Now, it’s their father missing, our daughter is gone, and my grandbaby is gone.”
Tamitra William’s daughter’s, Tashyra, owned the apartment. Tamitra Williams said she put the children to bed around 9:30 p.m.
She said she has no idea what started the fire later that night.
“I thought it was something small,” Tamitra Williams said. “So I ran into the kitchen to grab the fire extinguisher. As I was going up the steps, the fire was just right there.”
Tamitra Williams said that’s when she yelled for everyone to get out of the house.
“I just screamed, ‘Everybody jump out the window!’ again and again,” Tamitra Williams said.
She said she then helped some of her children jump from the front of the house, including 8-year-old Jynitra Washington and 12-year-old Jason Washington Jr.
“The fire got to my face,” Jason Jr., said. “It was painful, and I couldn’t open my eyes.”
He said he was scared to jump out of the window.
“I’m afraid of heights,” Jason Jr. said.
Tamitra Williams said she then ran around the back of the house to find some of the children.
“I saw one of my daughters,” Tamitra Williams said. “She was sitting on the edge because she was too scared to jump, so I grabbed her leg. But that’s when I heard the screaming.”
That screaming was coming from her daughter, Jyneisha. She was also stuck on the second floor of the house.
“I begged her, ‘Baby, please, just jump,'” Tamitra Williams said. “I just kept saying ‘JUMP!’”
But Jyneisha wouldn’t jump.
“She was too scared to jump, but too scared to stay," Tamitra Williams said. “That’s when the screaming stopped. She didn’t make it.”
Tamitra Williams said that’s when she ran back around to the front of the building for the other children. That’s when she found out her granddaughter, Ta’niyah, was also still stuck in the house.
She said she never heard Ta’niyah make a sound.
“The fire department said they were side by side,” Tamitra Williams said. “Holding each other with their faces down to the floor.”
Shania Pate, Ta’niyah’s mother, said she will miss her only child.
“She was loving and sweet,” Pate said. “She was goofy. My favorite thing was her laugh.”
She said both Ta’niyah and Jyneisha loved to hangout.
“They liked to do TikToks, play around, be kids, and have fun,” Shania Pate said. “They will be truly missed.”
Tamitra Williams said she moved her family to Columbia to get the children a better education.
“Jyneisha loved going to West Boulevard Elementary School,” Tamitra Williams said. “Today’s the worst day. It really is.”
A Columbia Public Schools spokesperson said the school and administrative teams have placed additional support and counseling for students and staff who are impacted.
The family is now staying at a different home, and the Red Cross is helping get the children clothing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Columbia Fire Department and Missouri Fire Marshal.