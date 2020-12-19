COLUMBIA – A Columbia family received an early Christmas present Saturday night.
Bobbi Malone and her children planned on going to Equipment Share’s first annual holiday light show, but wasn’t expecting their older brother to come home.
Sincere Davis Wright had been away from home for ten months in training to become a Marine. Malone and her children are his foster family and Wright has lived with them for almost two years.
“It’s been trying. It’s been hard. I think the hardest part was boot camp and not having that phone line communication,” Bobbi Malone, Wright’s mother, said.
Malone explained how she worked in the juvenile court system and saw kids come in and out of care constantly. She decided to become a licensed foster care provider after hearing Wright had been homeless for three weeks.
“I felt led, that God’s calling me to do something more,” Malone said. “I’m a single mom with four kids, I don’t have much but I’m gonna do what I can.”
Wright was stationed in Oklahoma, his younger siblings didn't know when he was going to come home.
“I was so excited. And then I started crying because I was so excited and happy that Sincere was coming home,” Gabby Long, Wright's sister, said.
Wright’s absence in their household took an emotional toll on every family member.
“I didn’t want him to go and I was sad,” Trevor Long said.
But each family member’s sense of longing and sadness disappeared as they saw their brother and ran to him, screaming his name.
“Everyone just jumping out of the car and coming at me, that was definitely the best part,” Wright said.