COLUMBIA − With house prices increasing, families are struggling to find homes that are affordable and timely.
One family in Columbia is feeling the effects of the busy house market.
David Campos and his family live in Westchester Village, where they received a letter on Thursday that the month-to-month tenancy would expire on Aug. 31, 2021.
"We received a letter that they want us to leave the house because they will sell," Campos said. "We were not planning to move to another house at least for the next year."
The median list price for houses in Columbia has gone up by 9.7% in the last year according to Rocket Homes.
"The prices here in Columbia are so crazy for rent," Campos said. "We cannot leave the city because my job is here."
A Columbia realtor says people will not be able to find a house in a short amount of time.
"In 30 days, it's going to be impossible to find a house and close on it," Natasha Lamonda said.
Lamonda had some advice for those looking for homes in a short amount of time.
"Start being more proactive in securing your housing because it takes a while to get something under contract," Lamonda said.
Campos and his family will not have a lot of time to secure a new home to rent.
"It's very frustrating, not just because the pricing but the situation that I don't think is fair," Campos said.